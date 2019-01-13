After ‘khichdi’ feast, BJP to woo Purvanchalis with ‘dahi-choora’

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: After the ‘khichdi’ spectacle at Ramlila Maidan, the humble ‘dahi-choora’ will become yet another desi cuisine that the BJP plans to dish out for connecting with the masses. On Sunday, the BJP unit in Delhi will be hosting a ‘dahi-choora’ feast for the migrants from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh to connect with the Purvanachali voters in an election year.

Not that the party is hiding its strategy either. The BJP had earlier decided to hold four major rallies, including one for the Purvanchalis, as it wanted to counter any possible alliance between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

BJP leaders estimate that there are about 40 lakh Purvanchali voters who can decide the electoral fortunes of any party in Delhi. The party is looking to repeat its 2014 Lok Sabha performance when it won all the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi.

Incidentally, the Purvanchalis had played a major role in the BJP’s stupendous win in the MCD polls in Delhi in April 2017. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, the party’s Purvanchali face, had a big hand in the saffron party’s win. Purvanchalis are found majorly in Burari, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, Karawal Nagar, Kirari, Badli and Nangloi Assembly segments of Delhi.

“Around 5,000 people have been invited to the ‘dahi-choora’ feast,” Delhi BJP’s Purvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh said. Union ministers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been invited in the programme that will be held at North Avenue.

The event will be held to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival along with the people from Purvanchal and the participants will be served ‘dahi-choora’. Makar Sankranti, which marks the end of the month with the winter solstice, holds a great significance for the people hailing from the two states from the Hindi hinterland.

Tiwari will preside over the event. BJP MP Udit Raj, who represents the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, has also invited the people for Bihari dish ‘litti-chokha’ in a programme at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts on Sunday.