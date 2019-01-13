Home The Sunday Standard

‘Agitating Delhi University teachers yet to hear from varsity admin’  

Published: 13th January 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s ad-hoc teachers, who are on a hunger strike since January 4 demanding their immediate absorption and same benefits as given to permanent teachers, said Saturday they were yet to hear from the varsity administration.

A group of 20 ad hoc teachers of Delhi University began the hunger strike outside the Faculty of Arts.The teachers have also written to the Ministry of Human Resource Development demanding its intervention in the matter, a professor said. 

The teachers are demanding their absorption and benefits that are given to permanent employees like paid maternity leave, retirement benefits, etc. There are 4,600 ad-hoc teachers working in the Delhi University. They have all the required qualifications prescribed by the University Grants Commission. 
The ad-hoc teachers have received support from the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and permanent teachers. 

The teachers association has also written a letter to the administration demanding absorption of its ad-hoc teachers in colleges. 

Delhi University Teachers strike

