BSNL, Eros Now ink agreement to give subscribers free access to content 

Published: 13th January 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Eros International, a global Indian entertainment company, announced this week that its digital streaming platform Eros Now has inked an agreement with state-run telecom major BSNL which will see BSNL’s consumers gaining access to Eros content.

The service will be made available to BSNL subscribers by the end of January. “This deal is in keeping with our commitment to offer great service at affordable price to (our) subscribers,” said Anupam Shrivastava, chairman and managing director, BSNL. According to a statement from the two firms, the partnership will allow BSNL’s subscribers access to the Eros Now app and its library of over 11,000+ movies, digital originals, Eros Now Quickie, music videos and more.

The alliance is a first for BSNL’s large pre-paid customer base to avail the services of an online video platform and the tie-up will allow all BSNL customers across all packs and tariffs to access Eros Now. Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, “We are well poised to cater to this growing community and our alliance is a step towards bridging the urban-rural gap and expanding our national reach.”

