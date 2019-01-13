Meet the Queen of good vibes

Sonali Shenoy By

Puja Puneet is a woman on a mission. “I don’t believe in the word motivation,” says the life coach, who is dropping her first self-help book next week. Titled Unlocking the Golden Cage, the book promises a seven-step route to the life of your dreams. And the fact that Jack Canfield — the man behind Chicken Soup for the Soul — will be stopping by to receive the first copy at the book launch on Monday has us all the more curious to get our hands on a copy.

After training under the likes of self-help heavyweights like John Gray (Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus), Marie Forleo and Brendon Buchard and Jack Canfield, Puja began her own academy, Life By Design in 2011. Since then, she has hosted workshops, graced the Tedx stage, blogged extensively about her message, started her own online course (for aspiring life coaches), and along the lines of her book will launch UTGCx (x stands for experience) in February. The latter is a three-hour session which she says will help you “master the law of attraction so you can attract abundance into your life in every sphere”.

Excerpts from the interview:

Share with us on some of the key practices/habits in your everyday — that will empower women to live better and happier in 2019.

It’s called the Hour of Power:

20 minutes of meditation

20 minutes of reading my goals.

Writing my top five most important to dos

Reading my affirmations

Visualising my day

Finally, 20 minutes of watching or reading something that inspires me.

What’s the biggest take-away that you remember from spending time with Jack Canfield?

He is an authentic teacher. His greatest gift to me has been his ability to teach complex ideas in the most simple manner through stories ... he is an expert storyteller.

You got married while still in your teens and still post affectionate selfies with your husband. What’s your secret sauce?

We have a dinner date every Wednesday. And we are disciplined about our relationship — we treat it like a plant — you give it the water, sunlight and soil it needs and watch it blossom.

We’ve heard that you don’t believe in motivation. How can folks keep their New Year resolutions if they don’t have any?

I believe in missions. When you believe in something beyond yourself or greater than yourself there is an energy you tap into. So beyond resolutions, working on your ‘why’ is important. If I ask you to run home right now, you may not feel motivated. If I had to tell you it’s on fire, you may hurry up. But if I tell you that your family is stuck inside, you will run as fast as you can. You have to find a reason that inspires you from within.

What’s the most common question you get asked?

‘Puja, can you help me find my purpose?’ My answer is: Let your joy guide you to do things that are important to you.