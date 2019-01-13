Most inmates struggle after leaving shelter homes: Study

Shagun Kapil By

NEW DELHI: Neha’s life has been going back and forth since the age of seven when she was sent to a child care institute by her family. Now 24, the mother of a three-year-old son is struggling to pick up the pieces of her life.

Separated from her abusive husband, Neha works as a caretaker at a shelter for homeless fetching her Rs 10,000 per month, an earning not enough for her and her child to have a better future. However, she is no exception, according to a study on the situation of aftercare youth in Delhi, and the challenges faced by young adults (between 17 and 29 years), who were out of Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in Delhi.

Of the 47 care leavers interviewed for a study conducted by Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and Udayan Care NGO in 2018, at least 38 per cent have not received any aftercare support after leaving the CCIs.

The sample comprised 24 women and 23 men, between 17 and 29 years, and who were earlier living in CCIs and now left the institutions after attaining the age of 18.

While 47 per cent had not come across any viable employment opportunities after leaving the CCIs, 45 per cent did not have own source of income. The report claimed 57 per cent care leavers were unable to make ends meet and often faced financial crisis. Worse, 55 per cent were unaware of the fact that they were entitled to a ‘rehabilitation release plan’ and may be eligible for aftercare support and service.

The median income for the earning care leavers was found to be Rs 12,000 per month, lower than the current minimum wage of Rs 13,350 for an unskilled worker in Delhi.

The findings are significant in the backdrop of eight inmates, who were victims of trafficking, fleeing from a CCI at Dilshad Garden last month. The episode had exposed the dismal state of rehabilitation programmes in Delhi. The government officials had said the home was not meant for the girls of their age and was not equipped to cater to adults and to rehabilitate them of the trauma they have undergone.

Further, 43 per cent reported suffering from emotional or mental stress due to factors such as unemployment, family, instability, domestic abuse, etc and at least 32 per cent reported that they suffered from physical illness in the past one year.

According to the Commission, currently, there are only two aftercare institutions running in the city, where scores of children from CCIs are accommodated. “The aftercare services are inadequate. There is no aftercare plan after a child attains 18 years and no concept of main-streaming. Pre-aftercare intervention should begin within the CCIs at 14 years so that planning for future can begin with the involvement of children themselves,” Rita Singh, a DCPCR member, said.