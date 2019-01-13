New range of bridal wear launched

Express News Service By

Kalki Fashion has launched its signature wedding collection of the season, Athena. The range, which includes lehengas, sarees, Anarkali suits and gowns, is inspired by the rich heritage of India as well as modern edgy elements of Greek and Moroccon designs.

Bridal gowns from

Kalki Fashio's new

collection

Available in shades of rustic blues, luscious lavenders, stunning pink and dusty mints the pieces are a must-have for any bride. The lehengas have a strong play of shimmery glass pieces, beaten silver and gold threads and floral tinted rose gold embellishments.

The beauty of the architectural details and the gardens of Morocco add a contemporary edge to the festive mood running through the entire collection. These pretty designs come in organic textiles with a sheen of real zari. Each piece of the collection has 3D florals with geometrical patterns, exclusive motifs and magnificent passion flowers featured on it. Athena has a dress for each of the wedding functions be it the bachelorette party, casual brunch, mehendi night, actual wedding or the reception.

The collection is available at all Kalki exclusive stores across India. It is also available online at

www.kalkifashion.com.