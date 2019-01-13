Savour classic collection of kebabs 

Express News Service By

In today’s time when Indian cuisine is evolving there are places which still focus on guarding regional Indian dishes. When it comes to Mughlai or north Indian cuisine, the name which first strikes my mind is Made in India restaurant at Radisson MBD Noida. I recently visited them to try their new winter dishes ably handpicked by Chef Mohammad Khursheed under the leadership of Executive chef Ritesh Negi.

Made in India is a classic example of a nice fine dine Indian restaurant. Table set up with candle lights, white flowers and colourful flower printed crockery sets the mood for the evening.

The service team with their warm and affectionate gesture made me comfortable before I started my dinner. Menu knowledge of my table incharge was wroth noticing as he suggested dishes according to my palate which helped a lot to get the best out of the elaborate menu. Murgh Badami Shorba, a soup made out of chicken broth with a mild hint of almond had balanced flavors and aroma which seemed to be the perfect choice to start the cold evening.

I met chef Khursheed and discussed his selection of kebabs in the menu and I must say he has compiled the best from the regions of Punjab, Awadh and Delhi. Variants such as Dora ,Chapli, Gola and Shammi are very rare to find these days. His Chapli was rustic with nice meaty flavor which reminded me when I had it way back made by a chef from Peshawar on his visit to India. Dora kebab had all the nafasat of lucknow. Making dora kebab is a dying art and needs practice even to serve as you have to cut it using a thread wrapped under the kebab on a seekh made out of sandal wood. Each kebab was made out of minced meat but had visible distinction in terms of textures, aroma and flavor. For main course I opted for traditional curries such as Nihari , stew and Goshtabeshirin.

It’s very difficult to get a good Nihari in a hotel as the cooking procedure of Nihari is quite intricate but chef Khursheed with his roots in old Delhi made it to perfection. Abeyshirin where the mutton is cooked in milk and flavored with rose water is a dish which will impress anybody looking for royal delicate flavors. I ended with Gulkand Jamun which satisfied my sweet cravings and gave me a reason to revisit Radisson MBD Noida again.

Meal for two: `4,500 plus taxes

Address: Radisson MBD Sector 18, Noida

Timings: 11am to 11pm.