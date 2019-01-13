Shriya replaces Kalki Koechlin in Haathi Mere Saathi

Express News Service By

Shriya Pilgaonkar has replaced Kalki Koechlin in the Rana Daggubati-starrer Haathi Mere Saathi, the actor’s spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

Shriya’s character in the film is that of a journalist.

Directed by Kumki-fame Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi is a family adventure film based on the elephant corridors of India. The makers have described the project as a tribute to the 1971 Rajesh Khanna classic of the same name. The trilingual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Other Bollywood actors in the cast include Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain. The film recently went on floors in Adoor, Kerala.

Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of veteran actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The 29-year-old actor made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film, Fan. She was also seen the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur. Kalki Koechlin’s upcoming release is Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.