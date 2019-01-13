The DionX cometh

Manu Gour By

India is looking at going all electric, on the automotive front by 2030. Therefore, global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers are looking at bee-lining it to India to cash in on the opportunity. UK’s Laureti Automotive Corporation clearly doesn’t want to miss out on that despite being a rather small player in the EV space.

To kick off their Indian innings in 2021, Laureti will do so with their DionX e-SUV that is touted to compete in the premium segment. It is a full-size SUV that boasts that typical British design; for example, you can see a hint of Aston Martin in the way the front end has been designed. The lines are contemporary and sharp which give this vehicle a sporty appeal. The cabin is lauded to be comfortable and spacious. The fit and finish look commendable and the company promises cutting-edge tech at your fingertips.

Epic roadtrip

According to the brand, the EV utilises breakthrough technologies — that have been sourced from numerous joint ventures and cooperative efforts with companies based in France — including a highly-efficient drive system and extended battery life.

To demonstrate this fact, the company is setting out on the ‘Laureti Endurance Trip’ in August 2019. The target of this trip is to cover a distance of 6,000 km in less than 12 charge cycles. The DionX will flag off from Leh in Kashmir and drive down to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The Laureti DionX will be built at a facility in Puducherry, however, no details have been revealed about the pricing just yet.