Home The Sunday Standard

The DionX cometh

India is looking at going all electric, on the automotive front by 2030.

Published: 13th January 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

India is looking at going all electric, on the automotive front by 2030. Therefore, global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers are looking at bee-lining it to India to cash in on the opportunity. UK’s Laureti Automotive Corporation clearly doesn’t want to miss out on that despite being a rather small player in the EV space.

To kick off their Indian innings in 2021, Laureti will do so with their DionX e-SUV that is touted to compete in the premium segment. It is a full-size SUV that boasts that typical British design; for example, you can see a hint of Aston Martin in the way the front end has been designed. The lines are contemporary and sharp which give this vehicle a sporty appeal. The cabin is lauded to be comfortable and spacious. The fit and finish look commendable and the company promises cutting-edge tech at your fingertips.
Epic roadtrip

According to the brand, the EV utilises breakthrough technologies — that have been sourced from numerous joint ventures and cooperative efforts with companies based in France — including a highly-efficient drive system and extended battery life. 

To demonstrate this fact, the company is setting out on the ‘Laureti Endurance Trip’ in August 2019. The target of this trip is to cover a distance of 6,000 km in less than 12 charge cycles. The DionX will flag off from Leh in Kashmir and drive down to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The Laureti DionX will be built at a facility in Puducherry, however, no details have been revealed about the pricing just yet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp