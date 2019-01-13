Varun Dhawan -Alia Bhatt head to Gwalior for Kalank

Express News Service By

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt jetted off to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Friday to shoot for the next schedule of Abhishek Varman’s Kalank.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the big-budget film is set in Partition-era India and features a lavish recreation of Old Delhi.

The ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Khemu. The film was previously shot in Mumbai, Indore and Kargil.

Alia and Varun made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. After that they were paired in Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), both of which went on to become huge hits.

Kalank is scheduled to release on April 19, 2019. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.