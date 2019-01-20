15 score 100 percentile in 1st JEE (Main), 4 from Telangana

HYDERABAD: Four of the 15 students who recorded an NTA (National Testing Agency) score of 100 in the first exam of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) -- the results of which were announced on Saturday -- are from Telangana. Adelly Sai Kiran, Y Jayanth Phani Sai, Vishwanath K and Battepati Karthikeya are the toppers of the State. Just one student from Andhra Pradesh figured in the list, B Chetan Reddy.

The results of 2019’s first national-level UG engineering entrance exam were declared on Saturday by the National Testing Agency, which conducted the test between January 8 and 12, in two shifts per day.

The exam, for which as many as 9,29,198 candidates registered to take up B.E. and B. Tech courses, was held across 258 cities in India and abroad.

For the first time, the exam was conducted completely in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It was also the only nation-wide competitive exam so far to have been held under live CCTV surveillance. Another first for the test is that candidates have the choice to appear for either one or two exams. Online applications for the next exam — JEE (Main) April 2019 — will begin on February 8 and go on till March 7. The deadline to upload details and pay the application fee is March 8.

The exam will be held from April 6 to 20. After the second exam, the rank list will be released, taking into consideration candidates’ best scores. “Ranks would be declared after the 2nd JEE... For the first time students have chance to improve their performance,” HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Commenting on the test, the HRD ministry said: “In order to make the examination system transparent, the question paper and recorded responses were displayed on the website for verification by examinees. To ensure accuracy and transparency of (the) result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges by candidates.”A total of 467 examination centres across the country and abroad were used to conduct the exam. As many as 566 observers, 254 city coordinators and 25 state coordinators were deployed to oversee the fair conduct of exam, the Ministry said.

Apply for next exam by March 7

Online applications for JEE (Main) April 2019 will begin on February 8 and go on till March 7. The test will be between April 6 and 20