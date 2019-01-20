Air quality in Delhi turns very poor, minimum less than normal

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Air quality was ‘very poor’ on Saturday in the national capital where the minimum

temperature was 5.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 378, which falls in the “very poor” category. On Saturday, as many as 10 areas recorded “severe” air quality and 22 “very poor”.



An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

An man wrapped in a blanket

on a cold winter morning on

Saturday | PTI

In the National Capital Region, Noida recorded “severe” air quality, while Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Greater Noida recorded “very poor” air quality.



The overall PM2.5 level - fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers - in Delhi was 267, while the PM10 level was 410.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality over Delhi is very poor. “Air quality will further improve a few notch by tomorrow as good wind speed will continue to disperse pollutants faster than that of accumulation,” it said.

Moderate foggy conditions due to radiation fog will prevail for the next two days over Delhi and its surrounding regions and may not allow significant improvement. An active western disturbance is very likely to cause fairly widespread moisture intrusion over northern region including Delhi, the SAFAR said.



On Saturday, fog cleared up and visibility improved to 400 metres at Palam and Safdarjung. Dense fog cover had brought down visibility to zero for a few hours a day before.

At least 10 trains were running late by four to six hours. “There was shallow fog in the morning with the minimum temperature going a notch below the season’s normal,” an IMD official said.



The maximum is likely to hover around at 21.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s normal.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature will remain between 21-22 degrees Celsius until January 21 when light rainfall is likely to occur.