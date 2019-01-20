Home The Sunday Standard

BJP youth wing rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today

The ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp Maha Rally’ comes two weeks after the party hosted a grand ‘khichdi feast’ at the Ramlila Maidan to connect with Dalits, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday.

Published: 20th January 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s youth wing in Delhi will hold a rally on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan where workers will take a pledge to aware people at the booth-level about schemes and policies of the NDA government.

The ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp Maha Rally’ comes two weeks after the party hosted a grand ‘khichdi feast’ at the Ramlila Maidan to connect with Dalits, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday.

Tiwari said while the people of Delhi are increasingly trusting on the party, India is also emerging a great power in the world under the leadership of Modi.  “Important political resolutions connected with the interest of the people of Delhi and the country will be moved in this rally. BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the rally in the presence of former Yuva Morcha president Anurag Thakur and  Yuva Morcha president Poonam Mahajan,” Tiwari said. 

The rally will be a positive beginning amidst increasing negativity in Delhi politics, he told the media.

“With the pledge to re-elect Narendra Modi as the PM, the youth will also be given information about the schemes of the central government for the youth of the country. ,” Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Delhi head Sunil Yadav said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari BJP NDA Ramlila Maidan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp