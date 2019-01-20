BJP youth wing rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s youth wing in Delhi will hold a rally on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan where workers will take a pledge to aware people at the booth-level about schemes and policies of the NDA government.

The ‘Yuva Vijay Sankalp Maha Rally’ comes two weeks after the party hosted a grand ‘khichdi feast’ at the Ramlila Maidan to connect with Dalits, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday.



Tiwari said while the people of Delhi are increasingly trusting on the party, India is also emerging a great power in the world under the leadership of Modi. “Important political resolutions connected with the interest of the people of Delhi and the country will be moved in this rally. BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the rally in the presence of former Yuva Morcha president Anurag Thakur and Yuva Morcha president Poonam Mahajan,” Tiwari said.



The rally will be a positive beginning amidst increasing negativity in Delhi politics, he told the media.

“With the pledge to re-elect Narendra Modi as the PM, the youth will also be given information about the schemes of the central government for the youth of the country. ,” Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Delhi head Sunil Yadav said.