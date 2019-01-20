Home The Sunday Standard

Explore the world, one divine sip at a time

Tea is a wonderful thing! Infused with flavours and aroma, it is the perfect companion to conversations and to solitude.

Published: 20th January 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tea is a wonderful thing! Infused with flavours and aroma, it is the perfect companion to conversations and to solitude. It’s hardly a wonder that tea is the most popular beverage in the world, beaten only by water! India is no stranger to the love of tea. In fact, it is living amidst such a rich tea culture that inspired the founders at TEAXPRESS to travel across continents to create a collection that offers the world’s best, most loved, and cherished teas. 

From Africa to Japan to Europe, TEAXPRESS brings blends from the rarest plantations, cultures and farming techniques, serving the passion that goes into creating that perfectly flavourful tea. TEAXPRESS  has thoughtfully created zero-fuss collection boxes to help tea lovers explore find the choicest brews in the world. 

The zero-fuss collection includes Rise ‘N’ Shine, the strength, aroma, and taste of this brew will freshen you up and give you a head start for the day ahead. Keep It Going is a blend that will help you sustain through the stress, anxiety and boredom of daily life. Tranquil Sunset is the perfect blend that relaxes you after a tiring day at work and revive your senses.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App.
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

