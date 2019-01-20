Focussing on Arunachal’s weaves

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

If North-east is an enigma that enamours you, be prepared to get enveloped in some more love. The Arunachal Pradesh State Weavers Co-op Federation Ltd in association with design firm Desmania are going to put up a collection of weaves and fabrics from Arunachal Pradesh at Atelier, Lado Sarai from Jan 22 to 30. A trailer launch of this was done at IHC yesterday.

Titled Enigmatic East - from Zero to Infinity, the show is designed and curated by costume designer Sandhya Raman, also the founder of Desmania, who has been working tirelessly to bring the North-east, especially Arunachal, into focus for the last two years.

“Arunachal has a pristine beauty of its own. People are gentle and wonderful. The artisans there have preserved their traditional products with pride. But they don’t know how to market their products,” says Raman. And this is precisely what Raman has set out to do — to educate, counsel and encourage the artisans of Arunachal to not just take their art to other parts of India and world but do so with as much pride and sanctity.

Last October, she organized a fashion show The Infinity Show in US solely to showcase the weave of this state, which was an astounding success. “You see, Arunachal Pradesh is much more than the shawls you see in Delhi,” rues Raman.

“The idea behind doing Enigmatic East is to bring those very products in their pristine form for the people of Delhi. Most of what is present in the state is largely unexplored,” she says.

“We are trying to bring the USP of Arunachal… you cannot force the Metro city look into everything. India has a rich diversity of traditional art and craft and efforts must be made to preserve the uniqueness of each place,” she adds. This unique initiative brings to the mainstream the beauty of the craft and art

of weaves from the Northeastern state.

The collection brings alive the bold and dramatic handwoven fabrics as also jewellery from Arunachal Pradesh, keeping the integrity and authenticity of its original flavor intact. Included in the collection is brown cotton and indigo from the region which are almost lost today. Those who want to understand more about brown cotton and indigo can attend the talk by Dr. Padmini Balaram In Search of Indigo from Arunachal that has been organised at 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 23 the same venue.