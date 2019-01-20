Head to Chhatarpur for all your flowery needs

Home The Sunday Standard

If floral décor is something that interests you more than anything else in the world, and you have been scurrying around looking for a florist who can do the interiors for you, worry no more. 

Shalini Dugar, founder, & bloom

A new flagship store, & Blooms, has been opened in Chhattarpur. 
Available at the store are a soft and romantic mix of rare roses, antique carnations, peonies, berries, delicate white accent flowers and dreamy daisies. 

Apart from bouquets having flowers that have mesmerising colours and aroma, and flower décor for home and office interiors, & Blooms also has on offer vases in different designs, and gold engraved cards, the most luxurious way to send your message and greetings to your loved ones.

The store has also launched subscription service which allows customers an eclectic experience of flowers and flower arrangement. “I strongly believe that every single flower has the ability to express itself very clearly in different modes. Flowers can express happiness, respond to care, feel sad if neglected and even pass out if they feel unwelcome or detached. We just put these jolly beings together to initiate the series of smiles, elevated modes and bundled joys,” says  & Blooms owner Shalini Dugar.

“Our flowers come from across South America, Europe and Asia,” she adds. A masterful play on neutrals with mix of exotica promises to make & Blooms the most sought after name in floral decorations. 

