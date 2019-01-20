Home The Sunday Standard

New shoe launched for skaters

Vans has introduced the new signature shoe from renowned skate icon Tony Trujillo, the TNT Advanced Prototype. Emphasized by Tony’s tenacious attitude, the TNT Advanced Prototype is in a class of its own, engineered with Vans’ UltraCush Lite 3D footbeds, Duracap-reinforced uppers, and a brand new waffle tread pattern designed to extend durability and grip over time, and maximize boardfeel.

The TNT Advanced Prototype is the most progressive vulcanized skateboarding shoe ever. The innovative signature style is built on Vans’ most advanced Ultracush Lite 3D footbeds, blending the lightweight and responsive feel of UltraCush with a dual-density foam, enhanced with a molded heel clip for unsurpassed cushioning, boardfeel and support.

It’s new functional waffle tread pattern evolves the classic waffle sole to provide more ground contact for an immediate, broken-in feel. Improving the calibration of grip and board feel, the tread concentrates on common pressure points in the forefoot and heel to further extend the durability and grip.

