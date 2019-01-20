Sizzling on an e-hog

Govind Kumar By

The legendary bikemaker has finally revealed the specifications and pricing of the all-new LiveWire electric motorcycle. It is touted as the most connected motorcycle experience ever. No doubt, the e-bike does represent the future of the brand as the world moves towards sustainable mobility solutions, yet, the company has managed to give the vehicle their iconic touch with a rather evocative design. The machine is said to offer an exhilarating ride experience along with agile handling. It also boasts a clutch-free form which does change the way you imagine riding a Harley-Davidson machine, however, that is the future and new riders will definitely find this convenient.

As a product, the LiveWire does have a lot to offer. It can do the 0-100 kmph dash in close to 3.5 seconds, thanks to the instant torque provided by the Harley-Davidson Revelation electric powertrain. It is really easy to ride as you just need to twist the throttle and go and when you do get on the brakes, the power regeneration mode adds charge to the battery in order to extend your riding range. You also get connected services that can give you updates on the status of the motorcycle, vehicle location, service reminders as well as performance updates. According to the manufacturer, it has a range of approximately 180 km on a single charge.

While the electric powertrain produces minimal vibration and is silent in nature, Harley-Davidson has chosen to give the bike a signature sound. The LiveWire gets a new signature sound that is completely different and is expected to be the sound of the future for all electric Harleys!