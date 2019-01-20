Two-phase project for unclogging ring road in Delhi

Siddhantha Mishra By

NEW DELHI: Blaring horns, black smoke from vehicles, and long traffic snarls are nothing new on the Outer and Inner Ring Roads in Delhi. Now, the Delhi government has approved a project under which the Public Works Department (PWD) will construct three flyovers on the Outer Ring Road for making travel easier in congested areas of Majnu Ka Tilla, Metcalfe House and Sarai Kale Khan in North-Central Delhi

According to a PWD official, three flyovers and an underpass will be constructed on the stretch from Majnu Ka Tilla to Ashram Chowk.

One of the flyovers will alone cost Rs 320 crore. Once these flyovers are thrown open, traffic snarls caused by two major intersections on this stretch will be a thing of the past.



Incidentally, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government had put the proposal to construct two flyovers at Majnu Ka Tilla and Metcalfe Bhavan crossings on the back burner.



The Delhi Urban Art Commission and the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre had gave their approval to the two bridges way back in 2014.

“I spend like 10-15 minutes at the red light of the Metcalfe House daily during the evening hours on some days. This waiting time can go up to 20 minutes. I hope the movement of vehicles would be faster once a flyover comes up,” said Pranav Pandey, who travels daily from the Civil Lines in North Delhi District to ITO in Central Delhi for work.



Once the flyover is built from Majnu-Ka-Tilla to Metcalfe House crossings on Outer Ring Road, the stretch from Wazirabad to Noida will become signal-free.

Traffic jams from Wazirabad to Metcalfe House during rush hours are caused by the two traffic signals. Buses, cars, and other vehicles headed to ISBT, Geeta Colony are affected due to the two red lights.



Meanwhile, the PWD has got sanction for another phase of the project to decongest traffic on the busy Outer Ring Road by constructing a 13 km elevated corridor from Signature Bridge near Wazirabad in north Delhi to Kalindi Kunj bypass in south. The elevated corridor will run along the Yamuna river.



A feasibility study is on for the second phase that has got approval from urban development minister Satyendar Jain. There is still time for the project as expert bodies such as the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre and the Yamuna Standing Committee are yet to give their approval.

“These two phases are a part of the plan to make the Ring Roads signal-free. They will bring down emissions from vehicles stopping at red lights. Due to the opening of Signature Bridge, the traffic volume is increasing and is expected to increase more in the coming days. Files are being forwarded for necessary approvals,” informed a senior PWD official in the Flyover Zone. “Only finance approval is left for the three flyovers for the stretch from Majnu Ka Tilla to Ashram Chowk,” the official added.