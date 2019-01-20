When Black is black, and White is always right

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

For Sapna Kumar, black and white are not colours, they are the extremes of a spectrum with everything else in between. “Black absorbs all colours, while white reflects all colours,” she says. She isn’t wrong. The two colours are in stark contrast to each other and yet they complement each other. And when gelled together, their beauty is just astounding. Enticed by this very beauty, Sapna thought of starting her own fashion label.

“Let’s brighten the darkness and embrace the extremes,” she told her daughter Ananya, an NIFT alumni. And up came AT44 – All Things Black and White. The brand was named AT44 because Sapna was 44 when she conceptualised it.

A product design enthusiast, Ananya is a founding member of craft-based home furnishings and fashion brand Peeli Dori and played a vital role in the initial days of Indian wear brand Aseesha. But when the call came from mother, she happily left everything and joined her.



“Choosing to do only black and white was also a conscious decision — we wanted to stand out in the crowd,” says Sapna.

The good thing is the label celebrates all body shapes and types, focusing on easy, comfortable yet modern silhouettes in Western and Indian outfits. All their designs are an amalgamation of the newly old and the oldly new, be it the streetwear collection or modern frill saris, bikini co-ords or contemporary lehengas. The fabric used is invariably cotton like linen and organza etc.

“The idea is to offer garments which compliment the wearer and her personality so that the wearer rises at work, feels light while travelling and shines and sparkles at parties,” says Ananya.



The mother-daughter duo works in perfect unison. While Ananya creates the designs giving them a contemporary look, Sapna weighs each and every design on the ‘old-school romance’ scale.



“There are times when we have arguments though, on what she has visualised and what I want. But then we always reach a meeting ground soon enough,” says Ananya.

Along with the garments, AT44 has a wide range of bags, stationery and travel essentials too. AT44’s flagship store at Shahpur Jat too is painted in black and white giving it the same crisp, edgy and modern look that the products inside it have.