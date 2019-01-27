Home The Sunday Standard

A dazzling silver and pearl collection

This splendid range offers jewels in shades of blue, purple and yellow that lends a unique design accent to each piece.

ADAWNA, the contemporary silver jewellery brand presents its sublime collection of dazzling pearl earrings.

Titled Lustre Cluster, the new collection from Adawna features the serenity of pure pearls and other designer jewels set in silver metal echoing elegance and class. Light and classy, these earrings will perfectly complement all your outfits, be it ethnic or Western.

Flaunting unique designs in Swarovski crystals and semi-precious coloured stones, the collection celebrates muted eternal freshness of the new season.

