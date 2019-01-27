As a tough wife, She’s all wright

Nandita Ravi By

She might be an actress who has regularly played the funny blonde girl in a series of romantic comedies, but Sarah Wright proved that she can be an actress of substance with her 2017 Tom Cruise-starrer American Made,where she plays a tough-as-nails, no-nonsense Southerner, who gets to boss her husband around.

The film is based on the true life of Barry Seal, a former pilot who flew missions for the CIA, and later became a drug dealer for a Colombian cartel in the 1980s. Tom plays Barry Seal, while Sarah essays the role of his wife, Lucy. Talking about how much she relates to the character, the 35-year-old says, “I am originally from Kentucky(US). When I read the script, I did not relate to her as a wife per se, but I was able to understand where she was coming from as I grew up around strong Southern women. Lucy is much like the women I grew up around.”

Enlightening ’80s

The film is set in the late 1970s-’80s, which required Sarah to ‘look’ the part too. A lot of it was achieved through hair and makeup, a process that she thoroughly enjoyed as she got to wear vintage clothes and hairstyles. But Sarah says there was an element of the ’80s in her character too. “Lucy is just one of those women who comes from nothing. Even if the money is built around her, she doesn’t really buy into it and becomes involved in it. It was fun to be able to portray the love story between those two people during that time period,” she. Ask her about moving on from doing comedy to other shows, and she says, “American Made has helped me in showing people that I could do genres other than comedy. I really want to work on stories that are inspiring and exciting,” she adds.

‘Tom’ of the world

Referring to Tom Cruise as one of the most inclusive personalities to work with, Sarah says, “I went to audition in Atlanta, opposite him. It was a long audition during which we got to know each other, and so while shooting together we were extremely comfortable.”

Talking about the zero gravity intimate scene, she tells us, “It was one of the toughest things to shoot because I have never done anything like that. We shot it as a stunt scene, and not a regular one. Tom is obviously quite used to stunts so he coached me through the whole thing.”