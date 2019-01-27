Eat, and buy a chair 

Ayesha Singh By

One step into the newly launched Plum by Bent Chair and you’re hypnotically engaged into a kaleidoscopic rapture. Not one thing matches the other, but it all comes together in a harmonious blend of design aesthetics that exemplify the nature of contemporary heterogeneity. Uniquely enough, it is also a place where you can buy just about anything you see (a few fixtures excluded). The cutlery, tableware, furniture, art, rugs, chandeliers and pots and planters, they’re all up for sale.

This is India’s first retail cum dining venture, with a marriage of not just two businesses but also hearts. Natasha Jain, the co-founder of Bent Chair is engaged to restaurateur Priyank Sukhija, the owner of Plum, and they’ve together embarked on this journey of food and design explorations.

Plum by Bent Chair takes pride in its concoctions, with or without alcohol. Saigon Dream is a good place to start with. It’s a blend of cucumber, Thai basil, lychee and lemon juice. Rob Roy is a house special that throws in scotch whiskey with sweet vermouth and bitters. The beverage menu, in short, is exhaustive.

The food is largely Pan Asian but you’ll see a few diversions here and there. Ordering from the multiple page menu could be overbearing for some. Ask the service staff about signatures.

That alone will help you make good choices. The Mongolian Sliced lamb, California Murasaki, Mushroom Bao are interesting options, while the Spicy Barbeque Chicken Bao stands as a highlight. The restaurant also offers vegan and gluten-free dishes. In fact, their chicken dim sums coated with quinoa stands as an impressive culinary experimentation. Having said that, you may want to avoid Chilli Oil Noodles and East Asian Curry, the flavours of both extremely muddled up.

The desserts section has unusual treats of which we had the Salted Caramel Banana Bread. Turned out to be a bitter-sweet experience as the banana bread that we were really looking forward to, came in bite-sized portion. The salted caramel popcorns and vanilla bean pudding in the middle, however, were delicious.

Between the food, drinks, music and decor, Plum scored well. Friendly services staff and a fleet of happy-to-serve chefs have put out a great new property. They’re open to customising and eager for feedback. Find yourself a good day and try out this delicious new abode.