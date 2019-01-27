ED gets two-day custody of Gautam Khaitan

NEW DELHI: Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, was sent to two-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by a city court on Saturday. Metropolitan Magistrate Neetu Sharma sent Khaitan to custody after the ED alleged that he was operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby possessing black money.

ED’s special public prosecutors DP Singh and NK Matta, however, said the fresh case had no connection with the alleged AgustaWestland case.

The fresh charges were filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the case filed by the Income Tax Department under Section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

Khaitan’s counsel PK Dubey claimed that the agency was forging documents and said that the case was connected with the AgustaWestland scam for which Khaitan was already being prosecuted and was out on bail.

The ED had sought seven days’ custody of Khaitan, claiming that he had knowledge of unidentified assets of over `500 crore. “Custody is not being sought in relation to account which came across in AgustaWestland. He runs less of a law firm and more of a money laundering firm. The I-T department has given figures which we have to verify. He didn’t help in verifying them,” the ED said, adding that his custody was required to unearth the conspiracy.

Khaitan had been arrested by the ED and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe in the `3,600-crore AgustaWestland case. The two agencies had filed a charge sheet against him, and he was currently out on bail.

The defence counsel opposed the ED plea, saying the I-T department was already probing the matter.

“I (Khaitan) went out of the country on the directions of the court hearing the AgustaWestland case. When I landed in India, I was detained by I-T department and later arrested by the ED. If I have made illegalities in the AgustaWestland case, can I be arrested in a separate case,” Dubey said, arguing for Khaitan.

The Income Tax Department had last week carried out searches against Khaitan in the new case filed under the anti-black money law.

