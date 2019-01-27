Josh kept high and engines kept running even in sub-zero temperatures in Sikkim

India is increasing its military might in Sikkim. For quicker and effective reaction, the Army has stationed its best in the area in terms of mobility and firepower. The T-72 Tanks and Infantry Combat vehicles have been charting their tracks on the slopes and heights of the Himalayan ranges. To add to the fire power, self-propelled artillery guns have also been pitched in.

But, to maintain such big machines in a rarefied atmosphere at the altitude of 14,000 ft and above is in itself a big battle that soldiers have to fight daily.

As the temperatures fall below zero, the fuel freezes inside the tanks. This happens in every engine, including those of the Gypsies which are the lifelines at this height. There is no scarcity of the vehicles, but that’s of no use in sub-zero temperatures. “These are military equipment meant to be hardy. But this does not help as the fuel gets frozen inside the tanks,” says Major Saurabh Bali of the T-72 regiment. But, in a scenario where China has transformed its infantry into mechanised infantry, the Indian Army cannot afford to overlook its defences.

Troops have devised a drill which keeps their vehicles moving. Major Karan Khurana of the Infantry Combat Vehicle Regiment says keeping the regiment mobile is important. Innovation is the key to keep the engines running, he says.

“Our men are very innovative. They have found a solution to this problem also. The only thing is that it keeps us on duty 24x7, with some of our men have to awake at all times.”

“We either keep the engine running or we fix duty teams which, at regular interval of two hours, keep switching the engines on. At times, the situation becomes so demanding that we follow this routine even during the daytime,” says Major Khurana.

Maintenance and repair of the vehicles is also a herculean task. But, in the line of duty, the soldiers leave nothing to chance and keep their machines well-oiled and ready for action at all times. Josh no doubts, is high.