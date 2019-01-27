Home The Sunday Standard

Tuberculosis patients travel 650 km to get the right treatment

A previous study carried out by P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai had estimated that MDR and XDR TB patients end up spending at least `4-6 lakh for treatment.

Published: 27th January 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tuberculosis

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: An analysis by some of the country’s top tuberculosis (TB) researchers show that drug-resistant TB patients in India have to travel nearly 650 km on an average and see 10 doctors before they are put on the “correct” treatment regimen.

Often difficult to treat, multi and extreme drug-resistant (MDR and XDR) TB threatens to derail the Centre’s goal of eliminating TB from India by 2025. India is home to the highest number of TB patients globally and the infectious bacterial disease kills nearly four lakh people in the country every year.
According to a WHO report released last year, India had 2.8 million cases of TB, a quarter of the 10.4 million estimated cases globally in 2016, and there were about 1,47,000 drug-resistant TB cases.

The researchers, from the Mumbai-based Foundation for Medical Research, found that many patients changed doctors as their health did not improve even after starting treatment. “In several cases, it was also because patients did not have the time or patience to get better or needed to go back to work or their native village or attend school,” the researchers noted. The report also said that these patients often keep oscillating between government and private sectors due to “misdiagnosis”, delayed diagnosis or lack of improvement in condition. 

A previous study carried out by P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai had estimated that MDR and XDR TB patients end up spending at least `4-6 lakh for treatment. The amount can go up to `20 lakh in private hospitals.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had introduced Bedaquiline— drug for MDR and XDR TB — in government facilities only in 2016 through the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme. However, even now it is available only at select centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tuberculosis MDR Tuberculosis patients TB patient TB treatment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp