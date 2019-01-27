Tuberculosis patients travel 650 km to get the right treatment

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

NEW DELHI: An analysis by some of the country’s top tuberculosis (TB) researchers show that drug-resistant TB patients in India have to travel nearly 650 km on an average and see 10 doctors before they are put on the “correct” treatment regimen.

Often difficult to treat, multi and extreme drug-resistant (MDR and XDR) TB threatens to derail the Centre’s goal of eliminating TB from India by 2025. India is home to the highest number of TB patients globally and the infectious bacterial disease kills nearly four lakh people in the country every year.

According to a WHO report released last year, India had 2.8 million cases of TB, a quarter of the 10.4 million estimated cases globally in 2016, and there were about 1,47,000 drug-resistant TB cases.

The researchers, from the Mumbai-based Foundation for Medical Research, found that many patients changed doctors as their health did not improve even after starting treatment. “In several cases, it was also because patients did not have the time or patience to get better or needed to go back to work or their native village or attend school,” the researchers noted. The report also said that these patients often keep oscillating between government and private sectors due to “misdiagnosis”, delayed diagnosis or lack of improvement in condition.

A previous study carried out by P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai had estimated that MDR and XDR TB patients end up spending at least `4-6 lakh for treatment. The amount can go up to `20 lakh in private hospitals.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had introduced Bedaquiline— drug for MDR and XDR TB — in government facilities only in 2016 through the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme. However, even now it is available only at select centres.