CAG, Parliamentary affairs Ministry lead in Hindi push

Department of Telecommunication,  Niti Aayog, Ministries of Minority Affairs, Tourism, Environment, I&B and Social Justice too performed miserably making less than 30 per cent file notings in Hindi.

Published: 07th July 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  Union Ministries of Parliamentary Affairs, Railways, Urban Development and Civil Aviation and the Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India are leading in promoting Hindi as the official language. However, many central ministries and departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and Department of Scientific and industrial research (DSIR) have performed woefully in using Hindi.

While the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry made an impressing 80 per cent file notings in Hindi, MEA made only eight per cent of its file notings in Hindi.

Surprisingly, Union Home Ministry which is the administrative ministry for the Department of Official Languages that promotes use of Hindi, is one of the worst performers.

It made just 29 per cent file notings in Hindi. Other poor performers include DEA and DSIR who made just 20 per cent notings in Hindi. 

The latest data — as of March 31 — on usag e of Hindi for official purposes was revealed in Parliament last week by MoS, Home,  Nityanand Rai. 

Besides the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, ministries of Railways, Housing, Transport, Drinking Water, Civil Aviation, Science, Food and CAG have done well by doing 70 per cent or more work in Hindi. 

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Cabinet Secretariat and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation did not even respond in Hindi to letters they received in Hindi. 

