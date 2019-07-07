Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi youths help reunite lost children with their parents

16-year old Parth Sarthi an 11th class student at Sanskriti School and 21-year Kartik Gupta Graduated from IIT Delhi help lost children find their parents through a facebook page.

Published: 07th July 2019 09:42 AM

RASTA NGO

NEW DELHI:  Two young men are helping lost children in the city find their parents through a Facebook page. 

As a part of NGO Rasta, 16-year old Parth Sarthi an 11th class student at Sanskriti School and 21-year Kartik Gupta Graduated from IIT Delhi in Mechanical Engineering work towards the upliftment of vulnerable children in more than one way.

Apart from reuniting missing children with their parents, they also teach children in need.

The duo also organised a two- day camp with other NGOs in Noida to hold an interactive session in Okhla with the children of construction and kiln workers at Deepalaya Learning Centre. 

The main aim of the session was to motivate children to start thinking and aiming for professional careers they may like pursue in their lives so that they could prepare early. 

The session began with fun, ice-breaking events as an effort to know them better and to make them open about what their aspirations are. 

This was followed by a detailed individual career analysis as to how these children should proceed to take them closer to their goals.

TAGS
Delhi India India missing children Delhi missing children NGO Rasta
Comments

