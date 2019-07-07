Dermatologists in Delhi miffed at government apathy on steroid based creams

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: An association of dermatologists has expressed displeasure over the government inaction over allowing continued manufacture and sale of steroid-based skin creams in the country that they feel has given rise to fungal epidemic like situation.

The issue was highlighted in the 3-day 6th Dermatology and Allied Specialties Summit, which started Friday, in the capital.

“One of the most significant factors responsible for this unfortunate situation peculiar to India is the multitude of creams containing combinations of anti-fungals, topical steroids and anti-bacterials,” Shyam Varma a senior member of the Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists said.