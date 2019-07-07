Minor girl offered for sacrifice by teacher rescued in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Saturday rescued a three-year-old girl from alleged human sacrifice attempted by a science teacher.

Apparently driven by superstitious beliefs, the school teacher, Jadav Saharia, and seven others, including his wife and son, stripped and set their house and a two-wheeler on fire before allegedly attempting the minor’s sacrifice during a puja performed at their house in Kushalipara area of northern Assam’s Udalguri district.

During the three to four-hour-long puja outside the house, they kept dancing, locals said.

The minor’s parents are Saharia’s relatives and they were at the site.

ALSO READ: Two injured as Assam Police open fire on nude dancers to thwart 'human sacrifice'

On seeing the bizarre scene at the house, the locals tried to intervene but the family attacked them with machetes and other weapons. Later, the police were called in and they faced a similar situation.

As the face-off continued for some time, the police were forced to fire a barrage of shots to restore order in the area.

Later, the firefighters arrived and doused the flames.

Saharia and his son were injured in the firing and they had been admitted to a hospital.

The teacher’s daughter had committed suicide a few years ago and the locals said a tantric had advised the family to offer human sacrifice.

Official sources said some people, including journalists, sustained injuries when they were attacked by the family.

“They have to be psychos. Who else would strip in the open in a residential area? The teacher’s daughter had committed suicide earlier and perhaps, the members of the family developed a psychiatric problem after that incident,” Udalguri Deputy Commissioner (District Magistrate), Dilip Kumar Das, told this newspaper.

He said eight people had performed the puja for hours together and all of them were naked.

“The locals alleged the family was attempting the child’s sacrifice to appease God but it is something which needs to be ascertained and verified,” Das added.