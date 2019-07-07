Raipur diary: Bhupesh Baghel to be chief guest at first NRI Chattisgarh convention in Chicago 

Ejaz Kaiser By

CM to grace first NRI convention

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the chief guest at the first NRIs Chhattisgarh Convention to be held at Chicago on August 10 and 11.

The event is being hosted by the North America Chhattisgarh Association (NACHA), a non-profit organisation. Formed in February 2017, the organisation has over 1,500 members.

The organisation draws its members from diverse fields of expertise or highly skilled background. The members are looking to engage with the Chhattisgarh government in order to push various development initiatives in the state.

It also works with the aim of boosting the state’s image in the global arena. The event will see the CM taking his first official trip abroad.

Top power officials get central posts

The Union power ministry has appointed Shailendra Shukla, chairman, Chhattisgarh State Power Companies and Qaiser Abdul Haque, managing director, Chhattisgarh Power Distribution Company Ltd, as the chairperson of Western Region Power Committee and chief of the technical coordination committee of Western Region Power Committee (WRPC), respectively.

Both officials have been appointed for a one-year term. Of the five committees under the Central Electricity Power Commission, WRPC is the biggest as it covers Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman & Diu, apart from NPTC and NPCIL units.

It facilitates stability and smooth operation of the integrated grid and the efficiency of the power distribution system in the region.

Balco bags Golden Peacock Award

Chhattisgarh-based Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco) bagged the Golden Peacock Award, 2019, in acknowledgement of its 21st environment management and climate change convention for consistent expansion in energy and metal sector, setting up a national benchmark in the area of DC power usage in smelter unit and working towards reduction in the consumption of power over the last three years. The award was received by Vikas Sharma, CEO and Director (Balco).

He credited the company’s focused and dedicated approach in winning the prestigious recognition.

Government plans mega plantation drive

The state government, under its ‘Harihar Chhattisgarh’ initiative, has set sights of planting 7.13 crore saplings during the monsoon season.

The focus areas of this mega plantation drive would be the banks of five rivers — Indravati, Arpa, Kharun, Shivnath and Sakri, with over 7.5 lakh saplings to be planted over a 633-hectare area.

The drive would a joint initiative of the state forest department, forest development corporation and the panchayat and rural development department.