Home The Sunday Standard

Researchers suggest steps to check ‘agricultural pollution’ in India

According to the study, apart from carbon pollution, nitrogen pollution is an overlooked aspect in the agricultural sector.

Published: 07th July 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes ( Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Automotive Industry Standards (AIS), in what is probably the first of a kind, has studied the pollution caused due to agricultural equipment.

The study also suggested some measures to reduce this pollution by around 30 per cent.“We realised that such a study has not been conducted in the country.

"People fail to realise that the pollution caused by agriculture equipment is as bad as the normal pollution. Hence we decided to under the study,” one of the researchers who was part of the team that undertook the study said.

According to the study, apart from carbon pollution, nitrogen pollution is an overlooked aspect in the agricultural sector.

“It is a known fact that fertilizers cause nitrogen pollution but the equipment-based nitrogen pollution is largely ignored. Most equipment is diesel-based and they release nitrogen dioxide in large amounts,” one of the researchers said.

Agriculture equipment include tractors, harvesters, borewell and tubewell digging machines, tilling machines, etc.

All these equipment mostly run on diesel hence increasing the nitrogen dioxide levels in the air. “Apart from polluting the air, they also hamper the growth of the produce,” the researcher said.

The AIS has also suggested recommendations for reducing pollution.

One of the primary recommendations includes employing electric vehicles and providing incentives to farmers. However, the AIS admits that this is a tedious task.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Automative Industry Standards AIS Agriculture pollution India India agriculture pollution
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp