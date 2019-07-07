Home The Sunday Standard

'Shades of India' design director Mandeep Nagi releases new 'carnival' collection

Shades Of India’s Design Director Mandeep Nagi uses hand applique cut-work where animated floral and animal motifs are structured in a layered format.

A creation from Mandeep Nagi’s new collection titled Carnival

Every collection that she creates is an expression of her love for embroideries, textiles and textures.

She likes to pick up facets that are either forgotten or represented in a very traditional way, and then repackage these in a more contemporised fashion. In the same vein, is her latest collection titled Carnival.

Here, the Shades Of India’s Design Director Mandeep Nagi uses hand applique cut-work where animated floral and animal motifs are structured in a layered format.

“Carnival is a contemporised take on ancient patchwork. Here, we have used vibrant colours and bold motifs. This collection, and even the next one, is fresh and playful and an ode to traditional textiles,” says the designer.

Nagi’s collections imagine women who are feminine, independent, graceful and yet risk-takers.

They are sophisticated but have developed an eye for the unexpected, be it for contrast in textures or detailing. Dedicated to them is this collection that showcases joy.

“It celebrates colours and textures at their peak. It is all about colour-blocking, textures and embroideries that reflect the playfulness of a carnival.”

For someone who adores traditional craft, the inspiration for the collection came through patchwork.

“It is folk practice wherein women create beautiful patterns, clothing, bags, bedcovers and many more such things by re-using old fabric pieces. It is a timeless technique and in true words, sustainable.

"This ideology of creating beauty from bits of fabric rather than disposing them inspired us and very much fitted our theme of colour-blocking and sustainability,” shares the Noida-based designer.

Being a summer collection, the garments have fluid with silhouettes in empire and a-line cuts.

“To add an extra dimension we have used hand-applique cut-work in animated floral and animal motifs.

"Keeping in mind the Indian summer, the collection includes fine fabrics that are light and breathable — hand-woven cottons, chanderi, organza and tissue. The vibrant tones of fuschia, tangerine and aubergine express the summer spirit.”

So, what’s next on Nagi’s list? She will soon be launching the pre-festive collection called Afsana.

“It is very special to us wherein we have experimented with the idea of layering with sheers and textures.

Self-adapted chintz flower motifs make the collection delicate and feminine. We have used glass beads to create contemporary textures and three-dimensional flowers which are the highlight of the collection,” adds Nagi.

For the risk takers 

