Upto Rs 15,000 fine for illegal parking in Mumbai from July 7

Published: 07th July 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

illegal parking

For representational purposes

MUMBAI: Starting Sunday, motorists in Mumbai will have to cough up as much as Rs 15,000 if their vehicles are found in no parking zones within 500 metres of a public parking lot, as revised fines for illegal parking come into effect.

According to the new tariff card for fines, approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday, car owners caught parking illegally will have to pay Rs 7,500 upfront.

If the owners are not present, an additional Rs 2,500 will have to be paid towards towing charges. The fine for delayed payment is Rs 170 per day. 

For two-wheelers, the penalty for illegal parking is Rs 4,300 and the towing charge is Rs 700, while the fine for delayed payment is Rs 110 per day.

The fine, including the towing charge, for heavy vehicles is Rs 15,000, and Rs 11,000 and Rs 8,000 for medium vehicles and three-wheelers respectively. The fines have to be paid to the traffic police.

Mindful of the possibility of altercations taking place over the hefty fines, the BMC has hired ex-servicemen to assist the traffic police, with whom BMC officials would be implementing the new fines. 

There are 28 public parking lots in the city. In addition, BMC is opening up 20-odd BEST depots in the city for parking vehicles during the day.

TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai illegal parking Mumbai illegal parking fine
