Delhi Metro Phase IV: CM Kejriwal tells Centre to put blame game aside

The Delhi government had approved all the six corridors while Centre approved just three.

Published: 14th July 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief minister, Delhi Metro

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought cooperation from the Central government for commencement of work on Metro Phase-IV without indulging in any ‘blame game’.
“Phase IV is stuck for quite a few years, we should not ponder ourselves on whose fault it was (for the project being stuck). It’s something we should put behind us and work together for the benefit of the people who want the work of Phase IV to start soon. I hope Centre approves the remaining three corridors” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi government had approved all the six corridors while Centre approved just three. The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the commencement of construction work, after the Aam Aadmi Party government said it had agreed to give a go-ahead to the project.

Recently, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) submitted its report to the apex court on the status of public transport in the national capital in view of which the development of the phase IV was found to be necessary. The report triggered a hostile reaction from the AAP which termed the report and the committee “biased” towards the Modi government.

However, ahead of the assembly elections, in a bid to add to his government’s work on public transport facilities, Kejriwal sought the cooperation of the Centre. The Union Cabinet had in March this year approved three of the six corridors proposed by the AAP dispensation, sidelining the conditions imposed by the Delhi government. The work on the project could not begin due to the differences.

The three corridors approved by the Union Cabinet are Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km) and Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km). The three corridors not approved by the Centre are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

Row over corridor
The three corridors not approved by the Centre are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

