Diving into a 17-course french meal

Angela Paljor By

July 14 is La Fête Nationale or Bastille Day, the national day of France. Indulging in this symbol of unity is Imperial, New Delhi, with an elaborate and authentic menu to give you a glimpse of an exotic French affair.

As I joined in the festivities at 1911 Restaurant for lunch, the buffet lined up a classic French 17-course menu – from appetisers, salad, main course and desserts paired with wine. The soup was eliminated on purpose by Executive Chef Prem K Pogakula. “If I skip soup, you save space to taste the rest of the meal...” he chuckled.

I began with the vegetable salad: Artichoke and Sundried Tomato Terrine, savouring the baguettes topped with marinated artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes, and enhanced by shredded Italian cheese, basil and the seasoning. Next, was the Raw Mango Shooter with Pineapple. Colour and taste-wise, it resembles our local aam panna, with a generous quantity of chopped pineapple. Sour as it was, the pineapple did leave a sweet aftertaste.

My next stop was the Charcuterie station devoted to prepared meats of pork, chicken, salmon and turkey. I tried the Turkey Rashers made from reformed cuts of turkey breast; the meat was a balanced combination of salty, sweet, and smoky flavous. But after a short halt, I moved on to the hors d’oeuvres that had Cucumber and Dill Tartar, Mushroom and Cheese tartlets, Squash and Parmesan Crisp, Assorted Cheese Platter and Assorted Lettuce with condiments and dressing. My personal favourite was the Mushroom and Cheese Tartlets, perfectly baked golden brown bread with tiny mushroom bits and generous amounts of cheese and dressing. “The flour for the bread is French, which unlike our flour, is graded according to the ash (unburned mineral content, measured in milligrams) it contains,” says Chef Pogakula. While type 55 is the standard, hard-wheat white flour for baking, type 45 is often called pastry flour and is generally from softer wheat.

From the main course, I tried the Coq Au Vin with Chicken braised with wine and potato. Next was the famed Confit de Canard. Just as the chef suggested, we didn’t have to use a fork and a knife. I was able to mash the duck with a single gentle touch. Cooked in classic French style, the duck meat had been cooked in its own fat for 12 to 14 hours at low temperature. Forming its perfect companion was the potato, also cooked in the duck fat.

I had a second helping of the dish I had my eye on, the French Provincial Stewed Ratatouille. The dish – an aromatic casserole of eggplant, zucchini, peppers, onions and tomatoes – that had withstood the test of time, didn’t disappoint even here.

Chef Pogakula is a stickler for the rules in terms authentic French flavours. “When we talk about French cuisine, people always compare it to Instagram photos where the dish is given additional elements like decorative flowers for that personal touch. However, I wanted to keep it authentic,” says the chef, who believes that unlike Indian food where the spices overpower the dish, French cuisine is about the savouring the flavour and then the spices.

Ending the lunch on a creamy note was the Bananes Flambée Au Rhum Brun of bananas sprinkled in vanilla sugar and brown sugar, with a side of ice-cream and a glass of rum.

On the whole, the afternoon was one of truly discovering the intricacies of French cuisine.

What: Celebrating La Fête Nationale

Where: Lunch buffet at 1911 Restaurant & A la carte Dinner at Nostalgia, 1911 Brasserie

When: Till July 21

Price: Meal for Two, I7,000 plus taxes