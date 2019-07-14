Home The Sunday Standard

Jhilmil fire: Wanted to save earning, paid with life

Sangeeta  is among the three, who died in the fire that broke out in the factory that manufactures plastic and rubber products earlier in the day.

Published: 14th July 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Jhilmil

Fire tenders carry out rescue operation at the factory (Photo | Arun Thakur, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Sangeeta, 46, would step out of her house every morning and hail an auto-rickshaw for a share ride to reach the rubber factory that paid her Rs 8,000 for the job of packing items.

For the 32-km journey from Krishna Vihar to Jhilmil Industrial area, she took two separate rickshaws that cost her Rs 40 each. At times, she would walk about 8 km to save the money spent on commuting. On Saturday, the woman wanted to take leave from work as she felt sick but decided to carry on as an off on a weekend day would mean the deduction of her two-day salary. She left the house for the last time at 8 am.
Sangeeta is among the three, who died in the fire that broke out in the factory that manufactures plastic and rubber products earlier in the day.

READ | Three dead in fire at factory in east Delhi's Jhilmil

And now her son Sunny Kumar, 14, who came to the city for a break after his Class 10 exams about a month back, repents letting her go even after she complained of dizziness. “She said she was sick but couldn’t afford an off as her two-day salary would have been deducted for leave” Kumar said.

Sangeeta’s husband, Shravan Prasad, a labourer at a Nickel factory, is a “drunkard”, according to the relatives.“Sangeeta worked hard and would send her savings to their family in Nalanda,” a neighbour said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi factory fire Jhilmil Area Fire East Delhi Fire delhi fire
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp