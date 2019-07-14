Jhilmil fire: Wanted to save earning, paid with life

Mudita Girotra By

NEW DELHI: Sangeeta, 46, would step out of her house every morning and hail an auto-rickshaw for a share ride to reach the rubber factory that paid her Rs 8,000 for the job of packing items.

For the 32-km journey from Krishna Vihar to Jhilmil Industrial area, she took two separate rickshaws that cost her Rs 40 each. At times, she would walk about 8 km to save the money spent on commuting. On Saturday, the woman wanted to take leave from work as she felt sick but decided to carry on as an off on a weekend day would mean the deduction of her two-day salary. She left the house for the last time at 8 am.

Sangeeta is among the three, who died in the fire that broke out in the factory that manufactures plastic and rubber products earlier in the day.

READ | Three dead in fire at factory in east Delhi's Jhilmil

And now her son Sunny Kumar, 14, who came to the city for a break after his Class 10 exams about a month back, repents letting her go even after she complained of dizziness. “She said she was sick but couldn’t afford an off as her two-day salary would have been deducted for leave” Kumar said.

Sangeeta’s husband, Shravan Prasad, a labourer at a Nickel factory, is a “drunkard”, according to the relatives.“Sangeeta worked hard and would send her savings to their family in Nalanda,” a neighbour said.