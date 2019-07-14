Kat’s out of the bag

Ayesha Tabassum By

Katrina Kaif turns 36, this Tuesday. So far, the year has looked great for one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Her last release Bharat, in which she played the feisty-yet-sensitive Madam Kumud Raina, has earned her a lot of praise from fans and critics alike. Last year, although Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero wasn’t received well, it was Katrina who turned out to be the shining star of the film. The actress has come a long way in Bollywood and her recent films and brand endorsements, both reflect her wise choices.

The right choice

“I have been lucky with the films that were offered to me through out my career,” she says candidly. “I have tried to balance my roles. I always chose films that appealed to me at that particular time. But as actors, we all evolve. As we grow, learn and have experiences, we make different choices. I don’t take too much pressure, and I don’t follow trends. I just choose roles that appeal to the person I am today. When I get roles like that I sink my teeth into it and explore the character. It is extremely satisfying,” she reveals. Her last two roles, as Babita Kumari (in Zero) and Kumud, stand as a testimony to her claim.

Kaif also showcased her acting prowess effortlessly. She says this happened because she really enjoyed the characters she was playing. “I was totally absorbed by the role (of Kumud) and explored different phases. It was the most incredible experience I have had. Every day on sets, we followed a process, engaging in workshops, understanding and performing the role. I absolutely loved the character, and it was extremely special,” she offers. Even before the buzz around Bharat has died down, Kaif has moved onto her next film, Sooryavanshi, in which she reunites with Akshay Kumar after a gap of nine years. Although she is tight-lipped about her role in this Rohit Shetty film, she says, “I won’t be doing too much action, it’s a more chilled-out film.”

Keeping fit

While her films always keep her in the limelight, Katrina’s fit body and striking looks keep her on the list of the most searched Indian celebrities on Google. In fact, the actor is followed by over 24.5 million users on Instagram, making her one of the top 10 most followed Indian celebrities.

Her recent pictures on the page show how fit she is. Dressed in Reebok apparel, Katrina epitomises the definition of sporting a ‘hot gym look’. Talking about her association with the sportswear brand, she says, “I had been looking for a partner and a platform to share my thoughts on fitness, so I think Reebok is perfect for this.”

However, it’s not as easy as it seems to achieve the body she has. The actress shares how small lifestyle choices help in achieving bigger fitness goals. Whether she is shooting, or not, Katrina follows a fixed routine, helping her stay fit.