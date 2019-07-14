Home The Sunday Standard

Kat’s out of the bag

Katrina Kaif turns 36, this Tuesday. So far, the year has looked great for one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood.

Published: 14th July 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Katrina Kaif turns 36, this Tuesday. So far, the year has looked great for one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Her last release  Bharat, in which she played the feisty-yet-sensitive Madam Kumud Raina, has earned her a lot of praise from fans and critics alike. Last year, although Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero wasn’t received well, it was Katrina who turned out to be the shining star of the film. The actress has come a long way in Bollywood and her recent films and brand endorsements, both reflect her wise choices.
The right choice

“I have been lucky with the films that were offered to me through out my career,” she says candidly. “I have tried to balance my roles. I always chose films that appealed to me at that particular time. But as actors, we all evolve. As we grow, learn and have experiences, we make different choices. I don’t take too much pressure, and I don’t follow trends. I just choose roles that appeal to the person I am today. When I get roles like that I sink my teeth into it and explore the character. It is extremely satisfying,” she reveals. Her last two roles, as Babita Kumari (in Zero) and Kumud, stand as a testimony to her claim.

Kaif also showcased her acting prowess effortlessly. She says this happened because she really enjoyed the characters she was playing. “I was totally absorbed by the role (of Kumud) and explored different phases. It was the most incredible experience I have had. Every day on sets, we followed a process, engaging in workshops, understanding and performing the role. I absolutely loved the character, and it was extremely special,” she offers. Even before the buzz around Bharat has died down, Kaif has moved onto her next film, Sooryavanshi, in which she reunites with Akshay Kumar after a gap of nine years. Although she is tight-lipped about her role in this Rohit Shetty film, she says, “I won’t be doing too much action, it’s a more chilled-out film.”

Keeping fit

While her films always keep her in the limelight, Katrina’s fit body and striking looks keep her on the list of the most searched Indian celebrities on Google. In fact, the actor is followed by over 24.5 million users on Instagram, making her one of the top 10 most followed Indian celebrities.

Her recent pictures on the page show how fit she is. Dressed in Reebok apparel, Katrina epitomises the definition of sporting a ‘hot gym look’. Talking about her association with the sportswear brand, she says, “I had been looking for a partner and a platform to share my thoughts on fitness, so I think Reebok is perfect for this.”

However, it’s not as easy as it seems to achieve the body she has. The actress shares how small lifestyle choices help in achieving bigger fitness goals. Whether she is shooting, or not, Katrina follows a fixed routine, helping her stay fit.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp