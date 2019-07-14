No respite from humidity, MeT predicts zero rainfall for the weekend

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) having declared the onset of Monsoon this week, rain is yet to make its presence felt in the national Capital. The weather department has predicted zero rain on the weekend.

“The monsoon condition is weak in Delhi as the monsoon trough has moved to the foothills of himalayas...as a result this weekend is going to be dry in the city,” senior scientist of the IMD, Kuldeep Shrivastav told this newspaper.

The rainfall will take place only in northern mountainous region of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and near the border area with Nepal, the weather department has predicted. In the National Capital Region, very light rain is predicted for July 16 or July 17.

Delhiites have been battling high humidity with the mercury resting a notch below 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The humidity has been oscillating between 84% to 49% in the last 24 hours.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 31.3 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the temperature is predicted be 38 degrees Celsius, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of IMD.The temperature in the outskirts of Palam was 39. 4 degrees Celsius. At Lodhi Road, it was 38 degrees Celsius and Aya Nagar 39 degrees Celsius.

As per the RMC colour code, on Saturday the colour is set to be green while followed by a yellow code from 17 July.