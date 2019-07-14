Noida chief among 26 IAS officers transferred

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: IN an administrative shuffle on late Friday night, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 26 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers including the chief of Noida Authority. IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari was appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority.

Maheshwari has replaced Alok Tandon, who was the Chairman and CEO since September 2017.A 2003-batch IAS officer, who was serving as the Ghaziabad District Magistrate, Maheshwari had rolled out several improvements in the city during her nearly year-long tenure. She is slated to take charge of Noida on July 15. Maheshwari’s greatest challenge will be to resolve the ongoing builder-home buyer logjam with nearly two lakh buyers agitating against truant builders. She will also have to improve the Authority’s financial health and recover a whopping `25,000 crore from defaulting group housing allottees of the area, which has led to the impasse.

Meanwhile, Tandon a 1986-batch IAS officer will continue to be the managing director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation and the Chairperson of Noida Authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). Arunvir Singh, who recently retired as CEO of YEIDA, has also been given an extension of service.