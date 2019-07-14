Home The Sunday Standard

Noida chief among 26 IAS officers transferred

Maheshwari has replaced Alok Tandon, who was the Chairman and CEO since September 2017.

Published: 14th July 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: IN an administrative shuffle on late Friday night, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 26 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers including the chief of Noida Authority. IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari was appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority.

Maheshwari has replaced Alok Tandon, who was the Chairman and CEO since September 2017.A 2003-batch IAS officer, who was serving as the Ghaziabad District Magistrate, Maheshwari had rolled out several improvements in the city during her nearly year-long tenure. She is slated to take charge of Noida on July 15. Maheshwari’s greatest challenge will be to resolve the ongoing builder-home buyer logjam with nearly two lakh buyers agitating against truant builders. She will also have to improve the Authority’s financial health and recover a whopping `25,000 crore from defaulting group housing allottees of the area, which has led to the impasse.

Meanwhile, Tandon a 1986-batch IAS officer will continue to be the managing director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation and the Chairperson of Noida Authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). Arunvir Singh, who recently retired as CEO of YEIDA, has also been given an extension of service.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp