Home The Sunday Standard

Spirited gene

We got our hands on the BMW X4 30i M Sport X and it is a vehicle that doesn’t disappoint.

Published: 14th July 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

We got our hands on the BMW X4 30i M Sport X and it is a vehicle that doesn’t disappoint.

Design quotient
The model has a distinctive design that is a combination of SUV butch looks with the sleekness of a coupe. The front end boasts a solid stance, enhanced by the manufacturer’s characteristic headlights and large kidney grille. You also get large intakes built into the lower bumper that add to its muscular look.

Comfort factor
The cabin carries a sporty ambience and is finished in high-quality materials. The vehicle comes with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting in six colours and a welcome light. As far as convenience features are concerned, the car has a wide range of ConnectedDrive systems that include the multifunctional display, iDrive Touch that gives you access to a plethora of data on the large 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system and a high-resolution head-up display.

Power and performance
Powering the automobile is a 2.0-litre BS-VI petrol engine that is capable of delivering 252 horsepower and a maximum torque of 350 Nm from as low as 1,450 rpm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission that offers fast-yet-smooth gearshifts. The machine can go from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and is surprisingly easy to handle.  The adaptive suspension, variable sport steering and other techno-wizardry on board ensure that you’re always in control – even if you are out for a spirited drive!           

Priced at `63.50 lakh

MotorScribes

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders  who call themselves MotorScribes)

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp