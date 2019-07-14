Spirited gene

Vikram Gour By

We got our hands on the BMW X4 30i M Sport X and it is a vehicle that doesn’t disappoint.

Design quotient

The model has a distinctive design that is a combination of SUV butch looks with the sleekness of a coupe. The front end boasts a solid stance, enhanced by the manufacturer’s characteristic headlights and large kidney grille. You also get large intakes built into the lower bumper that add to its muscular look.

Comfort factor

The cabin carries a sporty ambience and is finished in high-quality materials. The vehicle comes with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting in six colours and a welcome light. As far as convenience features are concerned, the car has a wide range of ConnectedDrive systems that include the multifunctional display, iDrive Touch that gives you access to a plethora of data on the large 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system and a high-resolution head-up display.

Power and performance

Powering the automobile is a 2.0-litre BS-VI petrol engine that is capable of delivering 252 horsepower and a maximum torque of 350 Nm from as low as 1,450 rpm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission that offers fast-yet-smooth gearshifts. The machine can go from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and is surprisingly easy to handle. The adaptive suspension, variable sport steering and other techno-wizardry on board ensure that you’re always in control – even if you are out for a spirited drive!

Priced at `63.50 lakh

MotorScribes

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)