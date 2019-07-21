419 Kashmiri Pandit families ready to return

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: AMID talks of settling migrant Kashmiri Pandits in separate townships in the Valley, group from the community has given a roadmap to central and state government on their return and rehabilitation. They said 419 families, which had migrated in 1990s, are ready to return to Kashmir.A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits led by Satish Mahaldar met Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy in New Delhi recently to discuss the return and rehabilitation of the Pandits to the Valley.

The Pandits had migrated en-masse from the Valley after it came to be racked by militancy in 1990. They are presently settled in Jammu and other parts of the country. Satish, who is based in Delhi, said they discussed the way and plan for return and rehabilitation of Pandits in the Valley.“We gave a roadmap to the union minister. We have also presented our roadmap for return of Pandits to BJP chief Amit Shah and State Governor Satya Pal Malik,” he said.

The delegation led by Satish has also met mainstream politicians, civil society members and separatist leaders in the Valley to pave way for return of the migrants to their Valley.Satish said 419 Pandit families living in Jammu and other parts of the country expressed their willingness to return to the Valley. He said they informed the MoS Home about the development and urged the central government to come up with proper plan for rehabilitation of these families.

Satish alleged the government has not done any home work during these years and neither does it have a plan to facilitate the return of Pandits to the Valley. The delegates are opposed to the proposal of being rehabilitated in a separate township.