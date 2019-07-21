Amer Fort inspires a couture line

Angela Paljor By

Its that time of the year in the capital city when designers will present their finest collections at the India Couture Week. Starting July 22, the 12th edition of this week-long gala will showcase a lineup of 10 celebrated designers, and Falguni and Shane Peacock is one of them.The couple, who started label Falguni Shane Peacock 15 years ago, will unveil a collection titled Bonjour Amer, for those who want to escape the ordinary and celebrate the extravagance of Jaipur’s landscape and vivid colours.

Excerpts from an interview with Falguni Peacock.

What fascinates you about Jaipur?

Jaipur, popularly known as the ‘Pink City’, is a kaleidoscopic, boiling pot of culture, architecture and heritage. The imperial history of the city alongside its present-day, eclectic vibe forms a unique synergy, which became our source of inspiration.

How did this fascination turn into a collection?

Everything that we experience on our escapade to this beautiful city, we tried to encapsulate it in our collection. Merging the royal elegance with luxurious couture turned out to be a match made in fashion heaven. Deriving inspiration from the magnanimous Amer Fort, we included elements from its sublime architecture and paintings by incorporating it in the surface ornamentation, colour palette and in the structure and fluidity of the garment.

What was your intention in designing this collection?

The ensemble showcases elevated grandeur, elegance and opulence with a hint of edginess that identifies with our signature style. The silhouettes are modern yet traditional, and each holds an element of surprise.

And the silhouettes, cuts, fabrics, motifs, embroidery and embellishments...?

Couture lehengas juxtaposed into red-carpet-worthy gowns, asymmetrical layers cascading into long, sweeping trails, give the garments graceful fluidity. The ensembles are an explosion of dimension and grandeur; it plays with the idea of elaboration while retaining it’s unconventional aesthetic.

We have used fabrics such as tulle and georgette to create the elaborate lehengas and gowns. The embroidery showcased is a mix of techniques infused together with crystals, beads and feathers, creating motifs that represent the innate beauty of the Pink City.

And the season’s top colours are...?

The collection seamlessly binds together shades like Spanish vanilla, lavender fog, smoke green, pewter, ballet pink, prism silver, scallop shell, Tuscan gold and midnight blue.