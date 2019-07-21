Home The Sunday Standard

Amer Fort inspires a couture line

Internationally acclaimed designer couple, Falguni and Shane Peacock fashion lehangas and gowns after the Pink city monument

Published: 21st July 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Its that time of the year in the capital city when designers will present their finest collections at the India Couture Week. Starting July 22, the 12th edition of this week-long gala will showcase a lineup of 10 celebrated designers, and Falguni and Shane Peacock is one of them.The couple, who started label Falguni Shane Peacock 15 years ago, will unveil a collection titled Bonjour Amer, for  those who want to escape the ordinary and celebrate the extravagance of Jaipur’s landscape and vivid colours. 
Excerpts from an interview with Falguni Peacock.

What fascinates you about Jaipur?
Jaipur, popularly known as the ‘Pink City’, is a kaleidoscopic, boiling pot of culture, architecture and heritage. The imperial history of the city alongside its present-day, eclectic vibe forms a unique synergy, which became our source of inspiration.  

How did this fascination turn into a collection? 
Everything that we experience on our escapade to this beautiful city, we tried to encapsulate it in our collection. Merging the royal elegance with luxurious couture turned out to be a match made in fashion heaven. Deriving inspiration from the magnanimous Amer Fort, we included elements from its sublime architecture and paintings by incorporating it in the surface ornamentation, colour palette and in the structure and fluidity of the garment.

What was your intention in designing this collection?
The ensemble showcases elevated grandeur, elegance and opulence with a hint of edginess that identifies with our signature style. The silhouettes are modern yet traditional, and each holds an element of surprise.

And the silhouettes, cuts, fabrics, motifs, embroidery and embellishments...?
Couture lehengas juxtaposed into red-carpet-worthy gowns, asymmetrical layers cascading into long, sweeping trails, give the garments graceful fluidity. The ensembles are an explosion of dimension and grandeur; it plays with the idea of elaboration while retaining it’s unconventional aesthetic. 
We have used fabrics such as tulle and georgette to create the elaborate lehengas and gowns. The embroidery showcased is a mix of techniques infused together with crystals, beads and feathers, creating motifs that represent the innate beauty of the Pink City.

And the season’s top colours are...?
The collection seamlessly binds together shades like Spanish vanilla, lavender fog, smoke green, pewter, ballet pink, prism silver, scallop shell, Tuscan gold and midnight blue.  

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Couture Week Bonjour Amer Amer Fort
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp