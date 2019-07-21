Didi to sound Assembly poll bugle at Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21

Home The Sunday Standard

Kicking  off its battle for the Assembly elections in 2021, Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress is all set to hold its annual strength of show on July 21.

Previous Martyrs’ Day rallies had drawn lakhs of Trinamool supporters.

KOLKATA: Kicking off its battle for the Assembly elections in 2021, Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress is all set to hold its annual strength of show on July 21. The Martyrs’ Day event is being considered the first opportunity of the ruling party to show its mass-strength following the party’s debacle in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls. Thousands of Trinamool members started entering the city on Saturday and arrangements were made ensure their accommodation with free lunch and dinner at different stadiums.

Altogether 5,000 police personnel will be deployed at Esplanade, the rally venue in the heart of Kolkata, and senior police officers, under the supervision of commissioner of police Anuj Sharma, will oversee the security arrangement.Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the slogan of the July 21 rally would be, “No EVM, bring back ballot”. She had alleged that EVM glitches and tampering of voting machines led to the BJP’s sweep in the Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the challenges ahead for the party after BJP’s inroads in Bengal, Trinamool’s national secretary Subrata Bakshi, “No question of any challenge. This year’s rally will be the biggest in the party’s history. In the Lok Sabha polls, we saw how EVM’s were misused and people’s mandate was manipulated. The chief minister is expected to raise her voice seeking a return to ballots.”More than 100 members of election strategist Prashant Kishore, who was hired by Mamata, will also be at the venue to gauge the mood.

BJP leader’s house attacked
Suspected local Trinamool workers hurled bombs at the residence of a BJP leader in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Friday night.  The BJP’s district unit put up a roadblock on Cooch Behar-Dinhata Road. Arpita Narayan, the BJP leader, alleged two bombs were hurled, targeting her house, around Friday midnight.  “We have detained one person who is being interrogated. Raids are on to trace the suspects,”a senior district police officer said.

