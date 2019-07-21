Dug-up road troubles North Campus students

Vishnu Prathap By

NEW DELHI: A road which was dug-up to re-install a sewage pipeline in front of Delhi University’s Ramjas College, four months ago, has been become a ban for the commuters and students of North Campus.The installation of the pipeline had been completed within a month, however, the road has not been restores to its original state.

This road connects most of the

North Campus colleges |

As vehicles move on the road, the students complain about respiratory issues and suffocation due to the dust in the air. Many are seen covering their faces with masks and scarves.“The visibility is very low and it is difficult for vehicles to drive through the dust even during the day,” said Vyshal Ganesh, a student at Hindu college who cycles on the road to go to his college.

According to the principal of Ramjas College, Manoj Khanna, the college authorities have approached the civic body about this issue multiple times but no action has been taken. “The academic session will start from this month, if this problem is not solved before that the students will have a hard time coming to college” he added.

The uneven road is also adding to the area’s traffic woes. “The road is filled with mud so the two-wheelers use the footpath which makes it difficult for us to walk,” said Nivedhita MP, a Botany Hons student of the college.Meanwhile, Pankaj Kumar, Assistant Engineer at the Public Work Department (PWD) for Central and North Delhi claimed that the authority will began the work on the road soon.