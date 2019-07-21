Home The Sunday Standard

Global slowdown hurting sales abroad

The sudden contraction even as Commerce and Finance Ministry are putting together an action plan to push India’s exports could mean re-working trade strategy.

Published: 21st July 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: Despite a policy directive by the Narendra Modi Government to focus on export-led growth to help push India’s GDP to $5  trillion, India’s sales abroad are showing signs of stress, in part due to a global slowdown combined with ongoing trade wars and increasing competition by rivals including China.
“In June, for the first time in nine months, we saw India’s exports contracting … a slowdown in global economy combined with protectionist measures in our key markets and increased competition from China which is looking to offset its losses from its trade war with the US pulled us down,” said Prof N R Bhanumurthy of the National Institute of Public Finance & Policy.

The sudden contraction even as Commerce and Finance Ministry are putting together an action plan to push India’s exports could mean re-working trade strategy. Mandarins fear duty walls India has been building to protect domestic manufactures may have to be traded to gain market access abroad.

India’s exports shrank 9.71% last month to $25.01 billion in June with key sectors such as petroleum, gems and jewellery, rice, ready-made garments  and engineering goods registering steep falls. The biggest fall was in petroleum products by 32.85 per cent mainly on account of a technicality. The Jamnagar refinery was shut for a while.

However, a near 11 per cent fall in demand for gems and jewellery is being blamed on global slowdown while the rest is being blamed on increasing competition from rival countries.“We are seeing protectionist walls being built by a large number of countries besides the US which recently shut down our duty free trade window,” said a Commerce Ministry official, adding, “we need to counteract that.”

However,  the problem for India is that it too has been raising tariff on imports to help Indian industry, something which is being raised by foreign diplomats and trade negotiators whenever India protests against measures which hit Indian trade.  “So our tariff walls may have to be lowered as part of trade negotiations.”

Officials said that China, which also saw its exports contracting in the wake of a trade war with the US, is getting better traction in exports to markets where India has been doing well including in new markets like Africa and Latin America. 

“China is already our competitor in many markets across the globe and this competition is intensifying as they try to make up for losses in exports to the US,” pointed out Prof Biswajit Dhar of the JNU, former Director-General of Research and Information System for Developing Countries.

Key sectors in free fall
India’s exports shrank 9.71% last month to $25.01 billion in June with key sectors such as petroleum, gems and jewellery, rice, ready-made garments etc registering steep falls. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Global slowdown Narendra Modi
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp