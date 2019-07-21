Home The Sunday Standard

Green revolution with Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric, India’s first all-electric SUV, is a strikingly good looking vehicle that has taunt character lines, sleek LED DRLS and an interesting looking front closed grille.

Published: 21st July 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

The Hyundai Kona Electric, India’s first all-electric SUV, is a strikingly good looking vehicle that has taunt character lines, sleek LED DRLS and an interesting looking front closed grille. The alloy wheels have also been designed to maximise efficiency and in terms of proportions, is about the same length as a Creta. 

Premium cabin
The cabin displays a soft-touch dashboard and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Taking centre stage is the large 17.77cm touchscreen display that grants you access to a plethora of information and it also comes with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Seating is comfortable thanks to an airy cabin and well-ventilated front seats. 

Electric energy
Powering the vehicle is a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that draws power from a high voltage Lithium-ion polymer battery that has a capacity of 39.2 kWh. The electric motor pumps out the equivalent of 136 PS of power and a solid 402.7Nm of torque which allows the SUV to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds. You also get multiple drive modes that include Eco, Comfort and Sport.

Practical performer
Busting the range-anxiety myth, the Kona can do 452 km on a single charge. The battery can reach a full charge in six hours and 10 minutes using an AC charging outlet. The automobile also comes with a DC fast-charger that gives you up to 80 per cent battery in about 57 minutes and you also get a portable charger that can give you a range of 50km with a 3-hour charge from a regular power outlet. 

Our Verdict
The Hyundai Kona Electric is a fun car to drive and offers an exceptional ride quality. The care is being offered with a three-year or unlimited-kilometre warranty for the car and an eight-year or 1,60,000km warranty on the battery. The introductory price is `25.30lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LED DRLS Apple CarPlay
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp