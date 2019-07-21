Green revolution with Hyundai Kona Electric

Vikram Gour By

The Hyundai Kona Electric, India’s first all-electric SUV, is a strikingly good looking vehicle that has taunt character lines, sleek LED DRLS and an interesting looking front closed grille. The alloy wheels have also been designed to maximise efficiency and in terms of proportions, is about the same length as a Creta.

Premium cabin

The cabin displays a soft-touch dashboard and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Taking centre stage is the large 17.77cm touchscreen display that grants you access to a plethora of information and it also comes with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Seating is comfortable thanks to an airy cabin and well-ventilated front seats.

Electric energy

Powering the vehicle is a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that draws power from a high voltage Lithium-ion polymer battery that has a capacity of 39.2 kWh. The electric motor pumps out the equivalent of 136 PS of power and a solid 402.7Nm of torque which allows the SUV to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds. You also get multiple drive modes that include Eco, Comfort and Sport.

Practical performer

Busting the range-anxiety myth, the Kona can do 452 km on a single charge. The battery can reach a full charge in six hours and 10 minutes using an AC charging outlet. The automobile also comes with a DC fast-charger that gives you up to 80 per cent battery in about 57 minutes and you also get a portable charger that can give you a range of 50km with a 3-hour charge from a regular power outlet.

Our Verdict

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a fun car to drive and offers an exceptional ride quality. The care is being offered with a three-year or unlimited-kilometre warranty for the car and an eight-year or 1,60,000km warranty on the battery. The introductory price is `25.30lakh.