Home The Sunday Standard

Kanu Behl’s Agra, starring Rahul Roy, goes on floors

Kanu Behl, who made his directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed Titli (2014), has started work on his second feature film. 

Published: 21st July 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kanu Behl, who made his directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed Titli (2014), has started work on his second feature film. Titled Agra, the film is fronted by Rahul Roy, best known for his acting debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui and the supernatural thriller Junoon. This marks Roy’s acting comeback after 2014’s To B or Not to B. He also made a cameo appearance in the web film, Cabaret (2019). 

Agra will be filmed in and around the titular town. The film is produced by Yoodle Films and features an ensemble cast. The makers are aiming for a 2020 release. Behl, an alumnus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), has assisted filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee on the films Oye Lucky Lucky Oye and Love Sex Aur Dhokha. His short film, Binnu Ki Sapna (2018), was showcased at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanu Behl Rahul Roy Agra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp