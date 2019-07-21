Kanu Behl’s Agra, starring Rahul Roy, goes on floors

Express News Service By

Kanu Behl, who made his directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed Titli (2014), has started work on his second feature film. Titled Agra, the film is fronted by Rahul Roy, best known for his acting debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui and the supernatural thriller Junoon. This marks Roy’s acting comeback after 2014’s To B or Not to B. He also made a cameo appearance in the web film, Cabaret (2019).

Agra will be filmed in and around the titular town. The film is produced by Yoodle Films and features an ensemble cast. The makers are aiming for a 2020 release. Behl, an alumnus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), has assisted filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee on the films Oye Lucky Lucky Oye and Love Sex Aur Dhokha. His short film, Binnu Ki Sapna (2018), was showcased at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France.