She was a cheerful, loving person, recall old-timers

 In life and death, Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit brought everyone together.

Published: 21st July 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 09:55 AM

NEW DELHI:  In life and death, Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit brought everyone together. Well-wishers, including politicians, colleagues and party workers from across the spectrum, thronged to pay their respects to the departed leader on Saturday. Minutes after the news of her demise was made public, gloomy faces started to queue up at her Nizamuddin East residence. 

“She was like a leader, mother and sister to me. Be it BJP or any other political party, all loved her and gave immense respect to her. Delhi loved her,” senior Congress leader, Jagdish Tytler told media while visiting to pay homage. People remember Dikshit as khush mizaaj (cheerful), shant sabhav (peaceful natured), secular and a loving person. 

Remembering her kind and loving nature were not just politicians and Congress workers but her neighbours as well. “It was a sudden event, we feel miserable. This area is famous because Sheilaji lives here. She had a great relation with everyone. She has done a lot for Delhi,” said Gurpreet Kohli, who lives in the same locality.  

