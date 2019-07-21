Six states get new governors, Anandiben Patel moves to UP

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday transferred two governors and made fresh appointments in the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Nagaland.The announcement was made in a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” the communique said.

Senior advocate of the Supreme Court Jagdeep Dhankhar is among the new appointees. Madhya Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel has been transferred and appointed as the new Governor of UP. Dhankhar, who was appointed as the West Bengal governor, is also a former Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. Between 1989 and 1991, Dhankar served as a Minister in the Central Government.

Former interlocutor on Naga talks R N Ravi has been appointed as Nagaland governor, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.Lalji Tandon has been transferred as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh from Bihar. BJP veteran from Chhattisgarh Ramesh Bais, who was denied a party mandate this year, has been appointed as the governor of Tripura. The post was with Kaptan Singh Solanki since August last year. Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as the governor of Bihar.

Earlier this week, sitting Rajya Sabha member Anusuiya Uikey and senior BJP leader Biswa Bushan Harichandan were appointed as governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh respectively.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the appointment of Dhankhar. She said Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed her about Dhankhar’s appointment.